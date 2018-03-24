Overland Park, Chicago mayors wager on Loyola-Kansas State - KCTV5

Overland Park, Chicago mayors wager on Loyola-Kansas State

CHICAGO (AP) -

The mayors of Chicago and Overland Park, Kansas, have made a friendly wager on the outcome of the NCAA Elite Eight basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he'll send Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach Chicago-style pizza from Loyola student favorite J.B. Alberto's Pizza. Gerlach says he'll send Emanuel ribs from Kansas City-style barbecue restaurant Q39. The losing mayor also will make a donation to a charity of the winning mayor's choice.

Emanuel has chosen Chicago's Becoming A Man youth mentoring program. Gerlach has picked Overland Park's Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead.

9th seed Kansas State takes on 11th seed Loyola-Chicago at 5:09 p.m. CT on Saturday in Atlanta.

