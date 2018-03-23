Trees being cut down in order to repair Waldo sidewalks - KCTV5

Trees being cut down in order to repair Waldo sidewalks

Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Kelli Taylor, News Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Spot improvements are being made in neighborhoods across Kansas City. 

Near 74th and Grand, trees are being removed to make way for sidewalk repairs, which is drawing concern from some. 

Chad Leabo lives on 74th Street and was notified a couple of weeks ago that the tree in front of his house would be cut down. 

The sidewalk in front of his home was buckled and was a safety issue. 

“Running or walking on our sidewalk is like doing a steeplechase,” he said. “You’re jumping over things, water hazards. There’s cracks.”

Last April, people voted for G.O. bonds to improve city infrastructure. The Go KC Sidewalk Program is a result of that vote. 

Property owners used to pay for repairs, but now the city takes care of the bill.

“In the city right-of-way, we do find some instances where we have to remove trees in order to keep that sidewalk repaired,” Beth Breitenstein, KCMO Public Works Spokespersons, said.

Right now, the city is getting caught up on a backlog of repairs. Once that’s finished, they’ll start a full block replacement program. It will begin in a couple years, in order to make sidewalks safe across the city. 

“People say, ‘Oh, they cut all our trees down,’” Leabo said. “It’s bad to lose trees, like I said, but it’s one of those things you have to do sometimes.”

The city is running a two-for-one program. For every one tree removed, two more will be planted in the city. 

The Parks Department decides where they'll be planted. 

