Neighbors demand action be taken to fix trashed house

A man was shot and killed in a home two years ago and neighbors say it was a drug deal gone bad.

Now, the backyard is cluttered with old furniture and personal information from a previous tenant who the property manager said is locked up in jail.

On Friday, a city inspector showed up.

“We’re asking if there are different standards for different communities,” a Kansas City Neighborhood and Housing Services Inspector said.

He showed up at the boarded-up home on Lawndale after receiving nuisance complaints from neighbors.

A man who claimed to be the property manager was also there. He declined an interview but admitted the previous tenants were bad neighbors. He said squatters have wrecked the property inside and out, too.

It’s now up for sale, as most of the items inside have been moved out to the curb.

Online records show the city inspectors have been to the home more than a handful of times dating back to 2012. However, the owner has paid his property taxes.

Neighbors said it’s disturbing that the city won’t do more.

“The city workers come out here and had it boarded up, they’ve ran people out, the police have been out,” Charles Wolfe said. “It’s still blight. I don’t understand.”

He’s not the only neighbor demanding action. One woman said that, not only can you see how neglected the abandoned house is, but that it also smells.

Several people who live in the community have similar complaints about dilapidated homes.

