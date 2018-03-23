Former Schlitterbahn executive charged in connection with boy’s waterslide death in 2016

Tyler Austin Miles, an operations director for Schlitterbahn, was booked into the Wyandotte County jail Friday and is being held on $50,000 bond. (Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office)

A former executive with Schlitterbahn water park where a 10-year-old boy died on a giant waterslide has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Tyler Austin Miles, who served as an operations director, was booked into the Wyandotte County Jail on Friday. The 29-year-old is being held on $50,000 bond.

Caleb Schwab died in August 2016 on the 17-story Verruckt water slide at the park in Kansas City, KS.

An autopsy revealed the boy was decapitated when the raft that he and two women were on went airborne. It hit a pole that supported nets that were designed to keep riders from flying off the ride.

Schlitterbahn released the following statement Friday:

“We are deeply disappointed to learn that any individual is being personally charged for the terrible accident on Verruckt. Our review of the facts and circumstances of the accident has never shown any evidence of criminal conduct on the part of anyone. The safety of our guests and employees has been at the forefront of our culture throughout our 40 years of operations. Our families enjoy our waterparks and its rides and attractions. We have set the highest bar for safety in our industry. Our staff, since we opened Schlitterbahn Kansas City, has demonstrated the highest dedication to safety, from the training of our lifeguards and ride operators, to ensuring all rides have operated in accordance with our strict protocols. Our team has been conscientious and committed to providing visitors to the waterpark a safe and enjoyable experience. We are shocked by any allegations of impropriety or negligence on the part of anyone associated with Verruckt. Throughout his employment with us, our operations director, Tyler, demonstrated the highest dedication to safety, from the training of our lifeguards and ride operators, to ensuring all rides have operated in accordance with our strict protocols. He was conscientious and committed to providing visitors to the waterpark a safe and enjoyable experience. Tyler left us in September to accept great opportunity; we were sorry to see him go and wished him well. We stand by him and are shocked by these allegations.”

Caleb was the son of Scott Schwab, a Republican state representative for Kansas.

Verruckt was the world’s largest waterslide when it opened in 2014 and can be seen from anywhere inside the park.

