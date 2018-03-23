Ex-Schlitterbahn executive charged with manslaughter, 19 other charges in death on waterslide

Tyler Austin Miles, an operations director for Schlitterbahn, was booked into the Wyandotte County jail Friday and is being held on $50,000 bond. (Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office)

A former executive for a Kansas City, KS water park was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 10-year-old boy who was decapitated on a giant waterslide at the park.

Tyler Austin Miles, 29, a former operations director of Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, pleaded not guilty Friday during a brief court appearance.

He is the first person criminally charged in the Aug. 7, 2016 death of Caleb Schwab, the son of Kansas Rep. Scott Schwab, at the Schlitterbahn. He was on a raft with two women on the 17-story Verruckt waterslide - billed as the world's tallest waterslide - when the raft went airborne, hitting a pole and netting designed to keep riders from being thrown from the ride.

Miles has also been charged with 12 counts of aggravated battery, five counts of aggravated endangerment of a child and two counts of interfering with law enforcement. Involuntary manslaughter is defined in Kansas as the reckless killing of a human being.

His attorneys asked that his bond be reduced to $15,000 from $50,000 but that request was denied. A trial was scheduled for Sept. 10

Schlitterbahn, which is based in Texas, said in a statement Friday that it was "deeply disappointed to learn any individual is being personally charged for the terrible accident on Verruckt.

"Our review of the facts and circumstances of the accident has never shown any evidence of criminal conduct on the part of anyone," spokeswoman Winter Prosapio said.

Scott Schwab and his attorney, Mike Rader, didn't immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

Miles' attorney, Tricia Bath, said during Friday's hearing that Miles started at Schlitterbahn as a lifeguard and worked his way up to operations manager. She said Schwab's death was a "horrible tragedy."

Verruckt - German for "insane" - included multi-person rafts that made a 17-story drop at speeds of up to 70 mph, followed by a surge up a hump and a 50-foot descent to a finishing pool. It received national publicity when it opened at the park in 2014.

The waterslide has been closed since Caleb's death. Schlitterbahn has said it will dismantle the ride when the investigation into the boy's death is complete.

Caleb Schwab's family reached settlements of nearly $20 million with Schlitterbahn and various companies associated with the design and construction of the waterslide. The two women who rode with Caleb suffered serious injuries and settled claims with Schlitterbahn for an undisclosed amount.

Before the boy's death, Kansas law allowed parks to conduct their own annual inspections of rides. Lawmakers last year nearly unanimously approved stricter, annual inspection requirements for amusement park rides that set qualifications for the inspectors and required parks to report injuries and deaths to the state.

But only weeks later, lawmakers passed a follow-up bill delaying the enforcement of criminal penalties for operating a ride without a state permit until this year. And this year, the Senate and a House committee have approved legislation to lessen regulation for "limited use" rides at events like county fairs and exempt some amusements, such as hay rides, from regulation.

Schlitterbahn released the following statement Friday:

“We are deeply disappointed to learn that any individual is being personally charged for the terrible accident on Verruckt. Our review of the facts and circumstances of the accident has never shown any evidence of criminal conduct on the part of anyone. The safety of our guests and employees has been at the forefront of our culture throughout our 40 years of operations. Our families enjoy our waterparks and its rides and attractions. We have set the highest bar for safety in our industry. Our staff, since we opened Schlitterbahn Kansas City, has demonstrated the highest dedication to safety, from the training of our lifeguards and ride operators, to ensuring all rides have operated in accordance with our strict protocols. Our team has been conscientious and committed to providing visitors to the waterpark a safe and enjoyable experience. We are shocked by any allegations of impropriety or negligence on the part of anyone associated with Verruckt. Throughout his employment with us, our operations director, Tyler, demonstrated the highest dedication to safety, from the training of our lifeguards and ride operators, to ensuring all rides have operated in accordance with our strict protocols. He was conscientious and committed to providing visitors to the waterpark a safe and enjoyable experience. Tyler left us in September to accept great opportunity; we were sorry to see him go and wished him well. We stand by him and are shocked by these allegations.”

Previous coverage:

$20M settlement reached for family of boy killed on waterslide

In comments on Kansas House floor, Scott Schwab addresses loss of son

Verruckt still stands one year after Caleb Schwab's death

Source: Boy who died at Schlitterbahn was decapitated

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.