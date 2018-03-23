April 19 | Private Cellar Wine Tasting and Auction

The 15th Annual Private Cellar Wine Tasting and Auction benefits the Down Syndrome Guild. (Down Syndrome Guild)

Take 5 To Care and join us for Kansas City’s premier wine event.

The 15th Annual Private Cellar Wine Tasting and Auction benefits the Down Syndrome Guild.

Guests will sample wines from every important region from all over the world. Come to taste these highly acclaimed wines. Enjoy gourmet delectable bites. Bid on unique wines from Kansas City’s foremost private collectors in the silent and live auctions.

Wine packages, wine travel, wine art and more wine!

Raise a glass and support the Down Syndrome Guild on Thursday, April 19 from 6- 9 p.m.

NEW LOCATION IN 2018: The Gallery In the Power & Light District 61 E. 14th St.

Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.