Report: Chiefs among 13 teams that watched Johnny Manziel throw

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is attempting a comeback after off-the-field issues plagued his career early on.

The next step in that comeback came Thursday in San Diego when he auditioned for 13 teams at the University of San Diego's pro-day.

According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs were one of 13 teams that watched Manziel throw.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner threw 38 passes and missed on just two of them, ESPN reports.

Originally drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Browns, he was released by the team after two years.

Kansas City has two quarterbacks on the roster following the trade of Alex Smith: Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne. Mahomes will start the season at top of the depth chart. Henne was signed by the team earlier this month.

