Motorcyclist transported to hospital after wreck in Kansas City

Kansas City police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle that happened early Thursday evening.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 63rd Street and Main Street. Police say the man on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital, but his condition is not known.

A woman driving the car was not injured.

Police say the car was westbound on 63rd Street and was turning south on Main Street when the motorcycle struck her car.

Police do not yet know who may have been at fault.

