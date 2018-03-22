Motorcyclist transported to hospital after wreck in Kansas City - KCTV5

Motorcyclist transported to hospital after wreck in Kansas City

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Kimo Hood/KCTV5 Kimo Hood/KCTV5
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle that happened early Thursday evening. 

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 63rd Street and Main Street.  Police say the man on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital, but his condition is not known. 

A woman driving the car was not injured. 

Police say the car was westbound on 63rd Street and was turning south on Main Street when the motorcycle struck her car. 

Police do not yet know who may have been at fault. 

