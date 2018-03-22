China says it may hike tariffs on US pork, other goods - KCTV5

China says it may hike tariffs on US pork, other goods

BEIJING (AP) -

China has announced a list of U.S. goods including pork and aluminum pipe it says may be hit by higher tariffs in response to President Donald Trump's higher import duties on steel and aluminum.

The Commerce Ministry on Friday called on Washington to reach a negotiated settlement of the dispute "as soon as possible" but gave no deadline.

It said China last year bought about $3 billion worth of the goods affected by the proposed higher tariffs.

The ministry criticized Trump's action as a violation of global trading principles.

This story has been corrected to show China announced its tariff increases are tentative, instead of saying they are taking effect immediately.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

