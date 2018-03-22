Plane's landing gear collapses while arriving in Kansas City - KCTV5

Plane's landing gear collapses while arriving in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A plane's landing gear collapsed while it landed at the downtown airport in Kansas City. 

No injuries were immediately reported following the incident. 

The plane landed shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday night. 

