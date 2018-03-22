Conference rivalries take backseat temporarily for local teams

In the NCAA tournament, conference rivalries can get thrown out the window. At this point, the deeper your enemy advances, the better you and your conference look.

So it also goes for the "Sunflower Showdown."

Last week Kansas Guard Devonte' Graham tweeted that he was rooting for the K-State Wildcats.

In order to get the recognition, the Big 12 deserves, all four remaining teams have to keep performing well in the tournament.

In the midst of preparing for Clemson, the Jayhawks will still find time to support the other Big 12 schools, including K-State.

"I talk to Barry Brown all the time and we play games together and coaching camps together,” said Devonte' Graham. “Has made us friends. Especially when you are working with kids, you get closer. But I am definitely rooting for them when we aren't playing them."

"We will positively watch that game,” said Bill Self, KU head coach. “While we are watching film, we will have two or three TVs on and we will also watch West Virginia and Texas Tech as well."

Four Big Twelve teams remain in the Sweet Sixteen, as do four ACC teams. Three of those teams are in Omaha.

So maybe conference rivalries do still hold true in the NCAA Tournament. Especially when you have to beat each other out in the same regional to advance to the Final Four.

