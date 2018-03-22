Governor Colyer, state of Kansas seek US Supreme Court review of Planned Parenthood case

Governor Jeff Colyer announced on Thursday that the State of Kansas has filed a petition for a Writ of Certiorari to overturn the 10th Circuit’s February ruling in the state’s litigation against Planned Parenthood.

The case originated in 2016, when the state withheld state tax dollars from Planned Parenthood clinics.

By filing the petition, Kansas is appealing the circuit court’s ruling and asking the United States Supreme Court to hear the case.

“Kansas is a Pro-Life state and Kansans don’t want state dollars being used to support abortion providers,” said Governor Colyer. “The medical needs of Kansas women will continue to be met by other providers in the Medicaid and KanCare network. We want the Supreme Court to weigh in on this issue and we look forward to the outcome.”

Court rulings on the issue in the case have resulted in divided decisions in multiple circuits around the nation, including an 8th Circuit ruling 2-1 against Planned Parenthood.

