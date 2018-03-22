Cancer center works to raise awareness about colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is a subject no one wants to talk about, so the University of Kansas Cancer Center used a big inflatable colon to get the conversation going.

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death and is often called “the silent killer.”

Doctors say that, even if you’re nervous or embarrassed, you should take advantage of the technology and capitalize on it for the benefit of your health.

“The only test which can detect and prevent colon cancer is a colonoscopy. Getting a colonoscopy,” one doctor said. “We go in, find polyps, remove them so they don’t become cancer in the future.”

Another way the KU Cancer Center is looking to spread awareness is by teaching people about “Lynch syndrome,” which is an inherited disorder that increases the risk of many types of cancer, particularly colorectal cancer.

One in 300 people carry the genetic mutation.

“If you know about the disease, then we can do more colonoscopies and prevent colon cancer,” one doctor said. “We can do a hysterectomy to prevent uterine cancer, we can remove the ovaries once people have completed having their family to prevent ovarian cancer. So, we can do a lot and be proactive to prevent cancers from happening.”

For a normal patient, it is recommended to get screening for colorectal cancer at 50 years old.

However, if you have a family history of colorectal cancer, polyps, or a genetic condition like Lynch syndrome, then it’s recommended that you do so earlier.

The hospital is hosting an event tonight for Lynch Syndrome Awareness Day. It's from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Westwood Campus on Shawnee Mission Parkway.

