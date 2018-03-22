Indian Hills Middle School students participate in walkout

About half of the students at Indian Hills Middle School participated in a walkout on Thursday morning.

It's just one of the demonstrations planned for this week as students get more active in the national conversation about gun control.

Once 11:17 hit, the students started to leave their classes. They walked, held signs, and shouted; there was a little bit of everything.

“Our priority is to make sure students do have a voice and students do have the opportunity to express themselves,” said Blake Revelle with Indian Hills. “That's what we try to do every day in the classroom.”

It was a chance to let the students take action out of the classroom.

The demonstration was entirely student-led and was started by an eighth grader named Sasha.

“I thought maybe 20 people would come, but this is great,” said Sasha Malik.

She said that, while students may have a variety of personal reasons for coming out, her main priority was reminding her classmates that they have a voice.

“I want our generation and generations above and below ours to know we can make a change, and our change will hopefully lead to no fear in schools,” she said.

After 17 minutes passed, students made their way back to the school. The time spent was just another way they can learn how to get hands-on with their involvement.

“It shows that they have the opportunity to voice themselves and practice what we discuss in the classroom, too,” said Scott Sherman with Indian Hills. “It gives them real-world opportunity and education and learning opportunities.”

The walkout was arranged with approval from the school, as far as timing. There was no mention of any punishment for students’ participation.

There is another activity planned for students who want to engage in the conversation about gun reform.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.