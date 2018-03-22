Tips to help you survive allergy season

Many people were looking forward to the first day of spring on March 20, but no one is looking forward to allergy season and all the pollen.



It's that time of year when itching, sniffling, and sneezing take over the body at the same time.



"First we see tree pollen and then, following the tree pollen, we see grass pollen," said Allergist Dr. Stanley Fineman. "So, that's usually the way the progression is."



According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, more than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year.



It's the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States.



To help limit your exposure to allergens, don't use a feather duster to clean. Instead, use a wet cloth or paper towel instead. Also, wear a face mask and gloves while cleaning and then wash your hands thoroughly.



Different types of pollen peak at different times of day, so be sure to check the daily pollen count.

You can find the daily pollen count on the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology's website. For Kansas City, Missouri, click here.



