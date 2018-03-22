Kansas City Zoo animals celebrate Royals' Opening Day

On Thursday, elephants at the zoo raised their trunks in the air and waved their Royals rally towels. (KC Zoo)

Animals at the Kansas City Zoo are showing their excitement with Opening Day for the Royals next week.

On Thursday, elephants at the zoo raised their trunks in the air and waved their Royals rally towels.

On Saturday, animals will gear up, donning their blue and enjoy special enrichment items like T-shirts, cups, hats and rally towels donated to them by the Kansas City Royals.

Sluggerrr will also be stopping by to meet and greet with Royals fans. Bring your camera and take a picture him from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests will receive $3 off the price of admission just by wearing Royals apparel.

Kansas City Zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

