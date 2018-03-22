Kansas City Zoo animals celebrate Opening Day in Royals style - KCTV5

Kansas City Zoo animals celebrate Opening Day in Royals style

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
On Thursday, elephants at the zoo raised their trunks in the air and waved their Royals rally towels.  (KC Zoo) On Thursday, elephants at the zoo raised their trunks in the air and waved their Royals rally towels.  (KC Zoo)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Animals at the Kansas City Zoo are showing their excitement with Opening Day for the Royals next week.

On Thursday, elephants at the zoo raised their trunks in the air and waved their Royals rally towels.  

On Saturday, animals will gear up, donning their blue and enjoy special enrichment items like T-shirts, cups, hats and rally towels donated to them by the Kansas City Royals.

Sluggerrr will also be stopping by to meet and greet with Royals fans. Bring your camera and take a picture him from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 12:30 p.m. to 2  p.m.   

Guests will receive $3 off the price of admission just by wearing Royals apparel.

Kansas City Zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.