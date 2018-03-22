Lawrence high school band trip to Orlando includes sickness

Lawrence High School assistant principal Mark Preut said the students spent six days in Orlando for Festival Disney, a performing arts competition at Disney World. They began falling ill after they arrived at an Orlando hotel on March 14. (AP)

Lawrence school officials say about a third of the 150 Lawrence High School band members who recently went to Orlando, Florida, became sick with after apparently contracting a norovirus.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a norovirus is a highly contagious virus that people can get from another person, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces. Symptoms include stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea. One student was treated at an emergency room for dehydration.

The high school is on spring break this week.

