Burglary, car theft suspect in custody after pursuit in Cass County

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's Office were called about 9:40 a.m. to a burglary at a home in the 12000 block of East 250th Street in Peculiar.

While investigating that call officers with the Peculiar Police Department located the suspect vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle fled from officers at which time a pursuit began.

Officers pursued the vehicle into southern Lee’s Summit neat the Raintree area. The suspect was apprehended by Cass County deputies in the area of Southwest Hook Road and Southwest Ward Road.

The suspect, Christopher D. McColgin, 33, of Grandview was arrested on seven warrants out of Cass County, five of those warrants are for driving while suspended or revoked.

Charges related to the burglary and stealing are pending.

