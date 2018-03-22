Another Mizzou fraternity placed on probation for hazing

A fraternity placed on disciplinary probation by the University of Missouri for hazing won't face more sanctions from its national governing body.

The university placed Beta Theta Pi on probation until Feb. 1, 2019, after determining members had engaged in hazing during the fall semester. The fraternity also must have monthly meetings and take other steps with the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life through Dec. 1.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the fraternity's national organization decided the probation is sufficient.

Justin Warren, spokesman for the national fraternity, says an investigation found one incident involving a few members. Two members were suspended until graduation and lost their rooms at the chapter house.

FarmHouse fraternity was closed Tuesday by its national organization for hazing, the third fraternity closed since classes began in August.

