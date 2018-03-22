Win movie passes to see 'The Miracle Season'

A Kansas City, KS waterslide hyped as the world's highest was a "deadly weapon" that had already injured more than a dozen people before a 10-year-old boy was decapitated on it in 2016, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Friday that charges the water park operator and an executive with involuntary manslaughter.More >
A Kansas City, KS waterslide hyped as the world's highest was a "deadly weapon" that had already injured more than a dozen people before a 10-year-old boy was decapitated on it in 2016, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Friday that charges the water park operator and an executive with involuntary manslaughter.More >
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
A 32-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with the murder of a Gladstone man.More >
A 32-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with the murder of a Gladstone man.More >
Neighbors are demanding action as properties on the northeastern side of KC fall into disrepair.More >
Neighbors are demanding action as properties on the northeastern side of KC fall into disrepair.More >
A huge, swirling pile of trash in the Pacific Ocean is growing faster than expected and is now three times the size of France.More >
A huge, swirling pile of trash in the Pacific Ocean is growing faster than expected and is now three times the size of France.More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >
Zei Uwadia has been on life support for more than 130 days but she is changing what life support looks like for her and future patients.More >
Zei Uwadia has been on life support for more than 130 days but she is changing what life support looks like for her and future patients.More >
Hundreds of people with active Missouri driver's licenses are collecting from a pension fund set up for blind residents, Gov. Eric Greitens said Friday in alleging widespread abuse of the system.More >
Hundreds of people with active Missouri driver's licenses are collecting from a pension fund set up for blind residents, Gov. Eric Greitens said Friday in alleging widespread abuse of the system.More >
A Mid-Michigan dog who endured a life of abuse is getting a second shot at a happy life. Remi was discovered last summer with severe injuries given to him at the hands of his former owner.More >
A Mid-Michigan dog who endured a life of abuse is getting a second shot at a happy life. Remi was discovered last summer with severe injuries given to him at the hands of his former owner.More >