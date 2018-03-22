Jury recommends life sentence in Lee's Summit murder

The jury convicted Terrell Ingram of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 2016 murder of Malik Barbour. (AP)

The jury convicted Terrell Ingram of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 2016 murder of Malik Barbour.

Members of the jury then recommended that Ingram be sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder charge and an additional term of life in prison for his armed criminal action conviction.

Ingram fought with Barbour in the 1500 block of SE Long Place.

Witnesses told police that Barbour was shot as he got out of a vehicle. The gunman paused, then approached the victim and fired more shots. They say the suspect then fled as a passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police found Malik Barbour on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ingram will be sentenced by a judge at a later date.

