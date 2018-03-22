Jury recommends life sentence in Lee's Summit murder - KCTV5

Jury recommends life sentence in Lee's Summit murder

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The jury convicted Terrell Ingram of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 2016 murder of Malik Barbour. (AP) The jury convicted Terrell Ingram of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 2016 murder of Malik Barbour. (AP)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

A Jackson County jury convicted a man of murder on Wednesday for his role in the fatal shooting of another man in Lee's Summit in 2016.

The jury convicted Terrell Ingram of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 2016 murder of Malik Barbour.

Members of the jury then recommended that Ingram be sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder charge and an additional term of life in prison for his armed criminal action conviction.

Ingram fought with Barbour in the 1500 block of SE Long Place. 

Witnesses told police that Barbour was shot as he got out of a vehicle. The gunman paused, then approached the victim and fired more shots. They say the suspect then fled as a passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police found Malik Barbour on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ingram will be sentenced by a judge at a later date.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.