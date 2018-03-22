UCM Jennies seek first NCAA DII title in 34 years after 70-57 Final Four win

The sixth-seeded Jennies (29-3) earned the honor in a 70-57 win over seventh-seeded Union University in the Final Four on Wednesday. (Facebook/UCM Athletics)

For only the third time in their history, the University of Central Missouri women’s basketball team will compete for the NCAA DII National Championship.

The sixth-seeded Jennies (29-3) earned the honor in a 70-57 win over seventh-seeded Union University in the Final Four on Wednesday.

Defense was the name of the game for UCM as they held Union to a season-low 57 points and forced the Bulldogs into a season-high 14 turnovers.

The win moved the Jennies to 3-2 all-time in National Semifinal games.

Central Missouri now turns to the national title game where they will face top-seeded Ashland University (36-0). The two teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD.

UCM’s last appearance in the title game came in 1985, an 80-69 loss to California Polytechnic State University-Pomona.

The Jennie's lone title came in 1984 as they captured an 80-73 win over Virginia Union University.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.