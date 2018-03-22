UCM Jennies seek first NCAA DII title in 34 years after 70-57 Fi - KCTV5

UCM Jennies seek first NCAA DII title in 34 years after 70-57 Final Four win

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
For only the third time in their history, the University of Central Missouri women’s basketball team will compete for the NCAA DII National Championship.

The sixth-seeded Jennies (29-3) earned the honor in a 70-57 win over seventh-seeded Union University in the Final Four on Wednesday.

Defense was the name of the game for UCM as they held Union to a season-low 57 points and forced the Bulldogs into a season-high 14 turnovers.

The win moved the Jennies to 3-2 all-time in National Semifinal games.

Central Missouri now turns to the national title game where they will face top-seeded Ashland University (36-0). The two teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD.

UCM’s last appearance in the title game came in 1985, an 80-69 loss to California Polytechnic State University-Pomona.

The Jennie's lone title came in 1984 as they captured an 80-73 win over Virginia Union University.

