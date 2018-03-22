Former volunteer firefighter arrested, suspected of arson in Jac - KCTV5

Former volunteer firefighter arrested, suspected of arson in Jackson County, KS

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Jacob Grant, 27, of Delia, KS, was arrested Wednesday, following an investigation by the county sheriffs office. (Jackson County Sheriff) Jacob Grant, 27, of Delia, KS, was arrested Wednesday, following an investigation by the county sheriffs office. (Jackson County Sheriff)
JACKSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A former Jackson County, KS, volunteer firefighter has been arrested after being accused of setting multiple grass fires in the area.

Jacob Grant, 27, of Delia, KS, was arrested Wednesday, following an investigation by the county sheriffs office.

Investigators focused on multiple suspected arson grass fires that occurred between Feb. 28 and March 20 in southwestern Jackson County.

Grant is suspected of setting the fires and then responding to many of them while working with the Delia Fire Department. He is being held on 13 counts of arson.

