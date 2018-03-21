Self: Jayhawks "healthiest we've been in a long time"

The Kansas Jayhawks have arrived in Omaha hours before their Sweet 16 matchup with the Clemson Tigers.

Kansas has had some good luck in Omaha, as they're 5-1 in tournament play in Omaha - and two of their trips to the Final Four went through the city.

Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said his team is healthy, including center Udoka Azubuike.

“It’s the healthiest we’ve been in a long time," Self said. "Doke is full speed, his timing isn’t great but his health is good. If we take him out, it’s because of foul trouble or unless something unforeseen happens, but we’re excited to have him out there full speed.”

The Jayhawks hit the court around 1 p.m. Thursday, but practice is closed to the public for the first time this year.

Kansas takes on Clemson Friday evening at 6:07 p.m. in a game that you can see on KCTV5.

