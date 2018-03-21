After first legal victory, Syed Jamal's homecoming celebrated

A community that raised more than $75,000 to help a father fight to stay with his family in the United States is celebrating its first legal victory.

Syed Jamal’s Lawrence neighbors are thankful a judge allowed his release from the Platte County Jail until a final decision is made on his immigration status.

His supporters gathered Wednesday night in a house to celebrate that he was back in their community and back with his family.

He was the guest of honor as neighbors who fought for him celebrated his return.

After ICE officials arrested the beloved chemist from his front yard on Jan. 24, his neighbors rallied around him and his family. TMore than 108,000 petition signatures were gathered and the phones of lawmakers were flooded.

"Three moms got together one night and set up a Change.org account and the GoFundMe account," said March Leuschen. “It’s been amazing to see how a community can come together.”

Surrounded by supporters, Jamal reflected on why so many joined his fight to remain in the United States.

“I have his humongous debt of gratitude to this community that will be difficult to repay," he said. “Am I just lucky? I think maybe deep down in my heart they know that I really love and care about people.”

Even though his future is unclear as his case moves through the legal system, his supporters are ready to keep fighting.

A private bill introduced by U.S. House Rep. Lynn Jenkins (R-KS) is in committee.

If passed, it could allow Jamal and his wife to apply for visas for permanent residence in the United States.

