2 women arrested after police pursuit ends at Kansas City church

Two women were arrested Wednesday evening after a police pursuit ended in the parking lot of a church.

The 20-minute pursuit began around 112th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard and ended at 9603 Blue Ridge Blvd.

Police were trying to stop the truck because the people inside may have been involved in a disturbance and one of them might have been armed with a handgun.

The chase weaved in and out of neighborhoods until the driver of the truck pulled into the back parking lot of the Blue Ridge Church of Christ.

They were taken into custody without incident and no injuries were reported.

The Kansas City Police Department's helicopter was involved in the pursuit.

