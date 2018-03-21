Man charged with child molestation following incident at Church's Chicken

A local man is behind bars after a frightening attack on a teenage girl inside a Church's Chicken Restaurant in Kansas City.

Two teenagers were trying to study in the library when they say a man came over to them and wouldn't leave them alone.

When they tried to leave the library, they claimed he followed them.

Kamrin Amin was arrested after those two girls identified him as the man that followed them to the restaurant.

Police documents say after they went inside, he continued to following them. When one of the girls tried to hide in a bathroom, she found it was locked.

She says that's when he started to touch her and she screamed for help.

Employees at Church's Chicken were able to hold Amin back and let the girls get out safely.

He's been charged with child molestation.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.