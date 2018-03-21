K-State's Weber gives special gift to Olathe child with cancer

Kansas State Wildcats basketball head coach Bruce Weber took time out from March Madness last week to send a special gift to an Olathe girl battling cancer.

Lauren Harrison is 11 years old and currently undergoing chemotherapy.

On her Facebook page, her family put up photos of the package she received last week from Weber.

"I have found that when things get tough, a smile, positive attitude and a strong faith make a big difference," Weber wrote to her in a letter.

Kansas State takes on Kentucky in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night.

