Measles outbreak has parents across Kansas City on edge

The number of measles cases in the area is up to at least ten, and this outbreak has parents across the metro on edge.

Johnson County, KS has the most cases with at least eight. But, there's also one case in Linn County and another in Miami County. Now, health officials are working to stop it from making more people sick.

Each facility tracks the number of unvaccinated children, that includes babies who are too young and those with medical or religious exemptions. Anytime there is any communicable disease it must be reported immediately.

Children must be immunized for childcare and school in both Kansas and Missouri, but there are religious and medical exemptions.

“If they are at a center that does except the waiver, they still do sign off that they understand that they are children might have to disenroll from school for a while to be sure that everything is clear so that again that exposure stops right then and doesn’t get bigger,” said Lisa French, executive director at Spectrum Station North.

The provider has the option to accept or deny children who have not been vaccinated.

While staff is not required to show proof of vaccinations, they do need a TB test and a signed health assessment by a doctor.

Johnson County’s Director Of Childcare Licensing Eldonna Chesnut recommends everyone gets vaccinated to prevent diseases like the areas current measles outbreak.

“A lot of diseases that have not existed for a long time or have been pretty much exempt in our country are coming back because more and more people are not immunized and they’re not realizing the risk that they’re putting their children in especially infants that are too young to be immunized and they get exposed,” she said.

Chesnut hopes regulations for staff are added but says there are no current updates on the books.

Measles can be very serious especially for children. Many kids under five experience complications. One in four patients will be hospitalized, and one or two out of every 1,000 patients will die.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released a list of ten locations where people may have been exposed. They range from a movie theater to grocery stores and a few restaurants.

Auburn Pharmacy; 625 E Main. St, Mound City, KS; on March 13th from 4:15 PM to 6:45 PM

Aldi’s; 15290 W. 119th St Olathe, KS 66062; on March 2nd from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Payless Discount Foods; 2101 E. Santa Fe St, Olathe, KS; on March 6th from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N Pearl St, Paola, KS on March 7th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas Emergency Department; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS on March 8th and March 10th in the morning

AMC Dine-In Studio 28; 12075 S. Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS; March 9th from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E Main St, Gardner, KS; on March 9th from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Olathe YMCA swimming pool and locker room; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe, KS; on March 10th from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets; 1803 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets; 1843 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10th after 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Orange Leaf; 11524 W 135th St Overland Park, KS; on March 10th from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

