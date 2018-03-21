Drive-by shooting at 22nd, Denver leaves one with critical injur - KCTV5

Drive-by shooting at 22nd, Denver leaves one with critical injuries

Posted: Updated:
Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Denver.  (Grady Reid/KCTV5 News) Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Denver.  (Grady Reid/KCTV5 News)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Denver. 

The shooting was first reported at 2:52 p.m. 

Kansas City police say it was an apparent drive-by shooting.

A victim is in critical condition following the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.