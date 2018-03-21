Bill Hurrelbrink - KCTV5

Bill Hurrelbrink

Bill Hurrelbrink joined the KCTV5 News team in March 2018 as the traffic reporter for KCTV5 News This Morning.

Bill was born and raised in Kansas City, KS before venturing two hours west to attend Kansas State University.

After graduating, Bill worked in radio broadcasting for several years before returning to Kansas City. He is excited to set his alarm for 2:30 a.m. to help viewers steer around traffic troubles on their way to work.

He lives in KCK with his wife and two kids.

Follow Bill on Twitter or on Facebook.

