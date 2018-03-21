Suspicious package on Country Club Plaza was 'nothing dangerous,' police say

A bomb and arson unit was called about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday to Central Street and J.C. Nichols Parkway. Nearby roads are closed. (Chopper5)

Police say a suspicious package in a Country Club Plaza parking garage contained nothing dangerous.

Officers were called just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to Central Street and J.C. Nichols Parkway. The package was located in the lower level of the parking garage.

Officers and Plaza security evacuated and secured the area.

The police department's bomb and arson unit, along with ATF, the Kansas City Fire Department and HAZMAT all responded.

The package was ultimately determined to be non-explosive and to have non-hazardous liquid inside.

After police gave the all clear, KCTV5 caught up with customers lining up outside the Apple Store to go back in while the staff was prepping to reopen.

They said it was just a minor inconvenience under the circumstances.

“I feel very safe with the KCPD down here," said Krystle Moore. "They had it blocked off throughout and wouldn’t let anybody through. That’s what you can do in one of these situations is keep everybody safe.”

Roads reopened about 2 p.m.

