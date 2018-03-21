Police: Suspicious package on Country Club Plaza was 'nothing da - KCTV5

Police: Suspicious package on Country Club Plaza was 'nothing dangerous'

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
A bomb and arson unit was called about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday to Central Street and J.C. Nichols Parkway. Nearby roads are closed. (Chopper5) A bomb and arson unit was called about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday to Central Street and J.C. Nichols Parkway. Nearby roads are closed. (Chopper5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police say a suspicious package in a Country Club Plaza parking garage contained nothing dangerous.

Roads reopened about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A bomb and arson unit was called about 11:40 a.m. to Central Street and J.C. Nichols Parkway.

