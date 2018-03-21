KCK officer volunteers own time to restore vandalized John Brown statue

The statue, built in 1911, is the oldest statue of Brown in existence. (KCTV5)

A Kansas City, KS, statue of fiery abolitionist John Brown, vandalized over the weekend, is being returned to its former glory, thanks to the sacrifice of a local police officer.

Those living in the 27th Street and Sewell Avenue area say what was done to the statue is troubling.

Vandals covered the statue in graffiti, racial slurs and even the words, “hail satan.”

On Wednesday, the statue is not only being cleaned but is being restored, thanks to the efforts of KCK police officer Dennis Vallejo.

“Our goal is, we want to keep the letters polished and then flash around the polish,” Vallejo said.

Vallejo is volunteering his own time to clean and paint this statue, a process that will take about three hours.

After cleaning the entire statue, he plans going to paint the top part of it, since it’s made out of marble.

Those living in the neighborhood say the incident is concerning and that they want to know who is responsible.

The statue, built in 1911, is the oldest statue of Brown in existence.

The penalty for vandalizing the statue could be steep, especially if it turns out, that the incident was a hate crime.

Officer Vallejo says the silver lining is that the incident has brought the community together.

“Now that the community is aware that this happened here, I bet that they will be more apt to call police if they see people hanging around," Vallejo said. "There are a lot of good people in this community, even up here, they will call the police.”

Police say whoever did the vandalism would have had to climb on top of the statue to vandalize it.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Previous coverage: John Brown statue in KCK defaced with swastika, slurs

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.