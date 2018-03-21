KU's Graham named NABC All-America First Team

The NABC is among the outlets used for the official NCAA consensus All-America team and Graham is 3-for-3 on consensus All-America first teams. (AP)

Kansas senior Devonte' Graham has been named to the 2018 All-America First Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the organization announced Wednesday.

The NABC is among the outlets used for the official NCAA consensus All-America team and Graham is 3-for-3 on consensus All-America first teams as he was previously named to The Sporting News and USBWA All-America squads.

Joining Graham on NABC All-America First Team is Jalen Brunson, Villanova, Deandre Ayton, Arizona, Marvin Bagley III, Duke, and Trae Young, Oklahoma.

This is the second-straight season in which a Kansas player has earned NABC All-America First Team honors. Jayhawk Frank Mason III earned the distinction in 2017 and was also named the 2017 NABC Player of the Year, one of 10 national player of the year honors he garnered.

KU head coach Bill Self is the current president of the NABC.

Graham has been named the 2017 Big 12 Player of the Year, All-Big 12 First Team, one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and All-America First Team by The Sporting News, NCAA.com, the USBWA and the NABC. On the court, he also earned Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team honors after averaging 14.3 points and 10.0 assists in guiding Kansas to the tourney title.

On every national player of year watch list, Graham is the only player in NCAA Division I this season averaging 17.0-plus pts, 7.0-plus assists, 1.6-plus steals and fewer than 3.0 turnovers per game.

Graham is fourth nationally, second in the Big 12, in assists per game at 7.5. The Raleigh, NC, guard is second the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.7, which is 33rd nationally. Graham is scoring 17.3 points per game, which is fourth in the conference and he is sixth in free throw percentage, 83.3, fourth in 3-point field goals made, 2.8, eighth in 3-point field goal percentage, 40.4, and fifth in steals, 1.6.

During the 2017-2018 season, Graham has logged 37.6 minutes per game, which ranks as the fifth highest average in a single season at KU and his 1,355 minutes are a KU single-season record. His 98 3-pointers made are fifth on the KU season list as last week he passed his own season high mark of 94 set in 2016-17. Graham's 254 assists this season are second on the KU list.

No. 1 seed Kansas will play No. 5 seed Clemson, 25-9, 11-7 ACC, in the Sweet 16 of the 2018 NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional on Friday at 6:07 p.m. at CenturyLink Center Omaha.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.