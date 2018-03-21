UCM Jennies set to compete in DII Final Four for first time in 29 years

The sixth-seeded Jennies reached the DII semifinal with a 72-62 win over third-seeded Lubbock Christian University in the Elite 8 on Monday. (Facebook/UCM Athletics)

The University of Central Missouri women’s basketball team will compete in the NCAA Final Four for the first time in 29 years.

The sixth-seeded Jennies reached the DII semifinal with a 72-62 win over third-seeded Lubbock Christian University in the Elite 8 on Monday.

On Wednesday, UCM will take on seventh-seeded Union University (32-3) after they upset second-seeded Carson-Newman University by a score of 73-70.

The Jennies will tip-off at 6 p.m. Wednesday from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD.

Central Missouri and Union have met once before in the history of the two programs, with the Jennies coming out on top 86-76 in the Dec. 1990 matchup in the Nassau Islands of the Bahamas.

UCM is 15-1 away from Warrensburg, MO, during the 2017-2018 season and 10-0 in true road games. Their only loss away from Warrensburg was to Lindenwood University at the MIAA Tournament.

UCM currently boasts a 28-3 record and is led by guard Paige Redmond who averages 16.3 points per game and is shooting 45% on the season.

Monday’s win gave the Jennies their fifth-ever trip to the Final Four. They are 2-2 in Final Four games and last won the NCAA title in 1984.

