Wanted: Dalton McIntosh

Dalton McIntosh is wanted on a parole violation warrant for statutory rape and possession of a controlled substance.

He is also wanted on a Montgomery County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

The original sex offense happened in 2013 in Warren County and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

His last known address was near 16th Street and Campbell Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

McIntosh should be considered dangerous.

