Wanted: Dalton McIntosh - KCTV5

Wanted: Dalton McIntosh

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Dalton McIntosh is wanted on a parole violation warrant for statutory rape and possession of a controlled substance. He is also wanted on a Montgomery County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. (CrimeStoppers) Dalton McIntosh is wanted on a parole violation warrant for statutory rape and possession of a controlled substance. He is also wanted on a Montgomery County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. (CrimeStoppers)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Dalton McIntosh is wanted on a parole violation warrant for statutory rape and possession of a controlled substance.

He is also wanted on a Montgomery County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

The original sex offense happened in 2013 in Warren County and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

His last known address was near 16th Street and Campbell Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

McIntosh should be considered dangerous.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.