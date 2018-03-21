Arrested: Dalton McIntosh

Dalton McIntosh was arrested on a parole violation warrant for statutory rape and possession of a controlled substance. (CrimeStoppers)

Dalton McIntosh was arrested on a parole violation warrant for statutory rape and possession of a controlled substance.

He was also wanted on a Montgomery County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

The original sex offense happened in 2013 in Warren County and involved the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

