Body of missing Kansas toddler found; man arrested

The body of a missing toddler has been found in central Kansas and a man has been arrested.

The Hoisington Police Department said on its Facebook page Wednesday that 23-month-old Iviona Lewis was found dead in rural Barton County and that a 25-year-old man who knew her was arrested. He has been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in an earlier news release that the girl was reported to be wearing only a diaper when she was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday at a Hoisington home. Multiple agencies searched door-to-door for the missing girl. The KBI says formal charges won't be filed until an autopsy is completed.

Hoisington is about 100 miles northwest of Wichita.

