Second man pleads guilty to series of armed robberies

A man arrested after a head-on crash with a Missouri police vehicle has pleaded guilty to a series of armed robberies.

The U.S. attorney's office says 38-year-old Roy House, of Kansas City, admitted Tuesday to conspiracy to commit robbery and a firearm charge. Thirty-nine-year-old co-defendant Curlie Pruitt, also of Kansas City, pleaded guilty to the same charges last month.

House and Pruitt admitted to robbing four businesses in December 2016. Prosecutors say cash and in some cases cigars were taken from the stores are in Independence, Excelsior Springs, Kansas City and Randolph.

The men were arrested when an employee of an Independence hotel called police and said they were acting suspiciously. Prosecutors say Pruitt sped off when a police officer attempted to stop him and crashed into another patrol vehicle.

