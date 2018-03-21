Pediatricians address parents fears during Kansas City area measles outbreak

Pediatricians at the University of Kansas Health Systems have had an influx of parents coming in and asking about the measles. (KCTV5)

A Kansas City area measles outbreak has many parents on edge.

Many are deciding to stay home and not venture out of their home for fear of their children contracting the illness.

Pediatricians at the University of Kansas Health Systems have had an influx of parents coming in and asking about the measles.

They say there is a lot that parents need to know.

Experts say the measles start like anything else, with coughing, sneezing and a runny nose. But, a few days after the first symptoms, parents may begin to see a red, raised rash that starts on a child’s forehead and works its way down. Those are the measles.

The recent outbreak comes as many children throughout the metro are out of school for spring break.

Pediatricians say parents should not be scared to take their children out of the home. They say parents just need to be careful.

For those traveling with children that are not vaccinated, are spending time with kids who have recently traveled or are younger than one year old, doctors say parents should be more cautious.

"The recycling of air in airplanes, closed quarters where people are really bunched up around each other in lines is certainly ideal for the spread of measles,” said Dr. Steve Lauer, a pediatrician at the University of Kansas Health System. "All that travel from different parts of the world crossing paths from airports, resorts and that chance to spread that disease that was in one part of the world, 3 or 4 days later, can be almost in any place."

Lauer says crossing paths with people from around the world, like at an airport or resort can put children at a higher risk.

"Many of the outbreaks have been when somebody is coming back from a country where there are already measles existing," Lauer said. "They travel and come back into an area where there are unvaccinated children and start spreading the infection."

Lauer says the vaccine has been incredibly effective for the past 30 years. But, the vaccine's success is now causing problems for some families.

For the past three decades, parents have not had to deal with the measles.

Lauer says most children who get the measles are typically fine, but not all. He adds that getting a measles vaccination is still important.

Ten cases of the measles have already been reported. All were reported in the state of Kansas.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.