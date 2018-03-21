CBS affiliate in Austin: Bombing suspect dead

ROUND ROCK, TX (KCTV) - The suspect believed to be involved in several bombings in Austin, TX is dead, according to the CBS affiliate station in Austin.

KEYE-TV, based on a police source, reports the suspect was being pursued by police and detonated a device and was killed.

The scene is around Interstate 35 in Round Rock, TX.

Austin police officers, the FBI and ATF investigators remain on scene.

The first bombing was reported on March 2.

