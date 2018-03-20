2 families lose out on thousands following potential rental scam

KCTV5 has a warning about a potential scam involving an ad for a rental home.

Two separate families have provided KCTV5 with evidence of their suspicions - and the woman accused says she’s the real victim.

The victims say they saw the ad on Facebook Marketplace, where you can see people list everything from items to houses for sale or rent.

They said they paid a deposit, but when the move-in date comes, the supposed “landlord” is a no-show.

Ashley and Josh Easterly, along with their baby boy Killian, have been living in a friend’s basement. They saw an ad for a house in Grandview listed at $1,000 a month.

The person posting it used the name Heather Irvin.

The family was desperate to have the place.

Last Wednesday, Josh told her, “I literally can have the $2,000 to you today if we could move in as soon as possible.”

On Thursday, they received a lease for the home on 119th Street. They paid her with a money order, they say, under the signature for landlord: The name Heather Irvin.

"She was very convincing," said Ashley Easterly. "She had us sold."

But when it came time to move in on Saturday, they say, it was delays, excuses, a no-show.

It’s a familiar story for a second couple. They planned to sign a lease on move-in day. They say they paid a cash deposit.The family showed KCTV5 a receipt signed by Heather Irvin for $1,000.

When their move-in date arrived, they too got delays, writing again and again.

Irvin spoke to KCTV5 on the phone and denied the accusations.

She then accused the woman who said she was scammed of impersonating her on Facebook and setting the whole thing up to frame her – due to a year-long domestic dispute with her.

She said she made calls and filed reports with the Grandview Police Department about Ashley Easterly harassing her and her family. Police there said they had no such calls and no reports.

Meanwhile, the Easterlys, who say they don’t know Irvin, are stuck.

“That was the last of what he had," Josh Easterly said. "We put it all into it and it’s gone. I mean we don’t have the money now to get another place.”

Irvin does not even own the house. A court filing shows she was renting and got evicted in July.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.