Supreme Court grants stay of execution for Missouri inmate

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a stay of execution for a Missouri inmate who argued that a medical condition could result in the process causing him undue suffering.

Russell Bucklew was scheduled to die by injection Tuesday evening for killing a former girlfriend's new boyfriend during a violent rampage in 1996.

In a statement, the Supreme Court said it granted the stay in the execution. But the court says that four justices - John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch - would have allowed the execution to go ahead.

It is the second time that the nation's highest court has halted the execution of Bucklew over concerns about his rare medical condition, cavernous hemangioma. The ailment causes weakened and malformed blood vessels, tumors in his head and throat and on his lip, and vein problems. His execution was stopped in 2014.

