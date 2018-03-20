KBI issues endangered person advisory for missing girl, 2 - KCTV5

KBI issues endangered person advisory for missing girl, 2

HOISINGTON, KS

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing Hoisington, KS girl.

Iviona Lewis, 2, has been missing since 11 p.m. Sunday night.

She is 3', weighs about 27 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. 

She was only wearing a blue pull-up diaper. 

The Hoisington Police Department requests anyone who comes in contact with Lewis, or has any other information about this case, to call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS CRIME.

