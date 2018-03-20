Butler funeral home expansion plan draws opposition

Plans to expand a funeral home are running into opposition in Butler.

The owner and operator of Mullinax Funeral Home would like to add a crematorium, but some feel the new facility would be too close to a school in the area.

Funeral home owner Greg Mullinax says the expansion would allow his business to remain competitive with others in the area.

“We’re seeking the same rights and privileges our competitors would have," he said.

Mullinax currently does not have a crematorium at his funeral home; he currently uses services 25 miles away in Harrisonville.

The proposal doesn't come without opposition.

Michelle, a concerned parent, believes there's a better place for the crematorium than down the block from an elementary school.

“They’re thinking of our children and you’re thinking as a business owner," she said. “He could also have a conscious and put it outside of town.”

An environmental study has not been done for the proposal, but the city says the Department of Natural Resources does not require one.

The Butler City Council will meet later on Tuesday to see if the proposal moves forward.

