Shooting in Cass County leaves one with life-threatening injuries

One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday morning in Cass County.

The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. in the area of South Chandler Road near Garden City.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol located two vehicles that had crashed in the area.

There, they discovered a victim with life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been transported to an area hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was taken into custody. A third person was transported to a hospital with injuries and questioned about the incident.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.