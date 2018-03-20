Carjacking suspect in custody following pursuit ending in KCK - KCTV5

Carjacking suspect in custody following pursuit ending in KCK

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A carjacking suspect is in custody after a Kansas City police pursuit wrapped up in Kansas City, KS. 

Kansas City police dispatch said the pursuit began at 5:09 pm. at Linwood and Paseo in KCMO. 

The pursuit continued across state lines in Wyandotte County and it continued on Interstate 70 in KCK.  

Continuing southbound, nearing into Edwardsville and Bonner Springs , the pursuit wrapped up at around 78th Street and Kansas Highway 32. 

The pursuit at one point involved the suspect's car heading the wrong way on K-32. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

