Carjacking suspect in custody following pursuit ending in KCK

A carjacking suspect is in custody after a Kansas City police pursuit wrapped up in Kansas City, KS.

Kansas City police dispatch said the pursuit began at 5:09 pm. at Linwood and Paseo in KCMO.

The pursuit continued across state lines in Wyandotte County and it continued on Interstate 70 in KCK.

Continuing southbound, nearing into Edwardsville and Bonner Springs , the pursuit wrapped up at around 78th Street and Kansas Highway 32.

The pursuit at one point involved the suspect's car heading the wrong way on K-32.

