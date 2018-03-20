MUST SEE: Soldier reunites with wife at Branson show

The two hadn't seen one another for an entire year. That changed this week when Sgt. Bryan Samsel made a surprise appearance at a show his wife was attending in Branson. (CBS)

It was an emotional reunion for a Missouri soldier and his wife.

The two hadn't seen one another for an entire year. That changed this week when Sgt. Bryan Samsel made a surprise appearance at a show his wife was attending in Branson.

Samsel says he chose this particular show - Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede - because it's a favorite of his family's.

"The last big event that we had as a family was here ... when my dad was alive. He passed away five years ago," he said.

Samsel and his wife have a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.